Jabari Smith News: Extends productive stretch

Smith had 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Monday's 114-101 win over the Hornets.

Smith is going through his most productive stretch of the season and had another strong showing Monday, as he reached the 20-point mark just for the fourth time this season. The third-year forward is riding a streak of six game in a row with at least 13 points, hitting the 15-point mark four times and posting two double-doubles in that stretch. Smith is averaging 13.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game since the beginning of December.