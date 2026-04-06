Jabari Smith News: Flirts with double-double in win
Smith amassed 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 victory over the Warriors.
Smith finished one rebound shy of a double-double in the dramatic victory. He distinguished himself as a perimeter threat Sunday with five triples, matching his third-highest total of the season in the category. The fourth-year pro averages 6.2 attempts from long range this season, which is quite high for his position. Smith's result continues a nice five-game streak of 20-plus point totals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 33 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 15 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit Guide: Best Lineup Moves7 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More