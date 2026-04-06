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Jabari Smith News: Flirts with double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Smith amassed 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 victory over the Warriors.

Smith finished one rebound shy of a double-double in the dramatic victory. He distinguished himself as a perimeter threat Sunday with five triples, matching his third-highest total of the season in the category. The fourth-year pro averages 6.2 attempts from long range this season, which is quite high for his position. Smith's result continues a nice five-game streak of 20-plus point totals.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
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