Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Hits for 20 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Smith closed with 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Sunday's 134-102 win over the Pelicans.

Smith has reached the 20-point mark in back-to-back games for the first time since doing so Feb. 21 and Feb. 23. Even though he plays a secondary role on the Rockets' offensive scheme, Smith has posted solid numbers when given enough touches. This 20-point effort means he's scored in double digits in all but one of his last 12 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
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