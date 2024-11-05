Jabari Smith News: Lackluster performance in win

Smith added seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes in Monday's 109-97 win over New York.

Monday's game marked season lows in both minutes and points for Smith, following his season high in both categories the game prior. While he is averaging 12.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks over 31.0 minutes this season, it is definitely worth monitoring his consistency regarding his offensive production moving forward.