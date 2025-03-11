Jabari Smith News: Leads charge in Monday's win

Smith had 20 points (5-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 97-84 win over the Magic.

The third-year forward got the start with Amen Thompson (ankle) sidelined, and Smith led a balanced Rockets attack in scoring as four different starters supplied between 14 and 20 points. It was his best offensive showing since he dropped 21 points on the Hornets just before Christmas, and Monday's five made three-pointers tied his career high. Smith has scored in double digits in five straight games (three starts), averaging 14.6 points, 6.8 boards and 2.4 threes over that stretch.