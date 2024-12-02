Jabari Smith News: Logs 15/14 double-double
Smith contributed 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 14 rebounds and three blocks in 40 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 victory over the Thunder.
Smith's results have been up and down, but the third-year pro has shown the ability to capitalize when game flow works in his favor. Although he only has three double-doubles this season, he's come tantalizingly close to the mark several times. Over 21 games, he's averaging 12.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists.
