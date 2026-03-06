Jabari Smith News: Logs big minutes in return

Smith (ankle) registered three points (0-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes Thursday in the Rockets' 115-113 overtime loss to the Warriors.

Though Smith couldn't get any shots to fall in his return from a two-game absence, the heavy minutes he received are an indication that the Rockets aren't concerned about the health of his right ankle moving forward. The poor shooting performance should be viewed as an outlier for Smith, who had hit double figures in the scoring column while converting at a 55 percent clip from the field and 45.1 percent clip from downtown over his previous 13 appearances.