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Jabari Smith News: Logs double-double in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Smith logged 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds and two steals across 43 minutes during Saturday's 107-98 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Smith's performance on both sides of the ball helped to soften the blow caused by Kevin Durant's (knee) absence, but it wasn't enough to overtake the Lakers' relentless offensive onslaught. Smith has often been a savior for the Rockets when Durant or Alperen Sengun have been sidelined, but Game 1's result highlights the need for Durant on the court.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
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