Jabari Smith News: Modest output in loss

Smith logged four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and one block in 17 minutes during Friday's 126-107 loss to the Thunder.

Smith's results have been confounding through the first three weeks of the season after widespread predictions of a breakout campaign. He's exceeded 20 points only once this season, and his totals have been peppered with four games in the single digits. He occasionally grabs enough rebounds to offset a poor scoring performance, but the drop-off is concerning. Increased volume beyond the arc seems to be key to his higher totals, and he's only made two attempts from deep over the past two games.