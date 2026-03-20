Jabari Smith News: Nets 23 points with full line
Smith logged 23 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 117-95 victory over the Hawks.
This was Smith's second straight game with three triples, and he also snapped a two-game steal-less streak in the win. The fourth-year forward is hitting career highs in points (15.5), triples (2.2) and assists (1.8) per game this season, and he's been a steady top-75 player all year long.
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