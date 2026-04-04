Jabari Smith News: Not listed on injury report

Smith (face) is not being listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Warriors.

Smith was forced out of Friday's win over the Jazz after taking a shot to the face, but it doesn't appear he'll be spending any additional time on the sidelines. Smith is averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.2 triples, 0.8 steals and 0.9 swats per game this season.