Jabari Smith News: Not listed on injury report
Smith (rest) is not on the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday against the Lakers.
Smith skipped Houston's regular-season finale for rest purposes, but he'll be back in action when the postseason begins. Smith put in averages of 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 triples per game this season.
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