Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Smith (rest) is not on the injury report for Game 1 on Saturday against the Lakers.

Smith skipped Houston's regular-season finale for rest purposes, but he'll be back in action when the postseason begins. Smith put in averages of 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 triples per game this season.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
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