Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Smith (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Smith did not play in the back leg of the Rockets' back-to-back set against the Trail Blazers on Friday due to a right ankle sprain. The 2022 first-rounder isn't listed on the injury report, which means Reed Sheppard will likely revert to a bench role for Sunday's contest.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
