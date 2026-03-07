Jabari Smith News: Off injury report
Smith (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Smith did not play in the back leg of the Rockets' back-to-back set against the Trail Blazers on Friday due to a right ankle sprain. The 2022 first-rounder isn't listed on the injury report, which means Reed Sheppard will likely revert to a bench role for Sunday's contest.
