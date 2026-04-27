Jabari Smith News: Productive in Sunday's win

Smith had 16 points (4-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 42 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 win over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The fourth-year forward has scored at least 16 points while draining multiple three-pointers in all four games of the season so far, averaging 18.5 points, 8.0 boards, 3.5 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in 42.0 minutes, although his 39.3 percent shooting from the floor is less than ideal. Smith may need to find another level in Game 5 on Wednesday back in Los Angeles if the Rockets are going to stave off elimination once again.