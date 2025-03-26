Fantasy Basketball
Jabari Smith

Jabari Smith News: Productive off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Smith contributed 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 victory over the Hawks.

Although Smith has seen 28.4 minutes across 14 March appearances, his fantasy appeal has left a lot to be desired. During that span, Smith has been outside the top-150 in nine-category formats with 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
