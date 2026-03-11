Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Puts up 23 points Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 1:05pm

Smith chipped in 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 victory over the Raptors.

Smith scored at least 20 points for the first time since Feb. 23 on Tuesday. The fourth-year big man is cooling down a bit overall after a hot stretch in February, with Smith averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 34.0 minutes per game over his last five contests.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
