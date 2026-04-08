Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Racks up 20 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Smith chipped in 20 points (6-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-105 victory over the Suns.

Smith stretched the floor with an excellent perimeter shot during the win, drilling five of his six successful shot attempts from long range. He was less effective scoring inside, but he still managed six boards against the Suns, who were dominated off the glass by a 21-rebound margin.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
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