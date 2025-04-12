Fantasy Basketball
Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Ready to face Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Smith (groin) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

The Rockets rested their regular rotation players in the last two contests, but that won't be the case Sunday, because this is the final chance the Rockets will have to log competitive minutes until the playoffs start April 19. As such, Smith should see his regular workload in the frontcourt, though he's expected to come off the bench. as that's been the case in recent weeks. He's started in just six of his 24 appearances since the All-Star break.

