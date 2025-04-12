Jabari Smith News: Ready to face Denver

Smith (groin) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

The Rockets rested their regular rotation players in the last two contests, but that won't be the case Sunday, because this is the final chance the Rockets will have to log competitive minutes until the playoffs start April 19. As such, Smith should see his regular workload in the frontcourt, though he's expected to come off the bench. as that's been the case in recent weeks. He's started in just six of his 24 appearances since the All-Star break.