Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Returning to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Smith isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the 76ers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Smith has fluctuated between a starting and bench role since mid-February, and he'll shift yet again Monday after drawing the start Saturday against the Bulls. The Auburn product has found success as a reserve, finishing in double figures in three of his last four appearances off the bench.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
