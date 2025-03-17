Jabari Smith News: Returning to bench
Smith isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the 76ers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Smith has fluctuated between a starting and bench role since mid-February, and he'll shift yet again Monday after drawing the start Saturday against the Bulls. The Auburn product has found success as a reserve, finishing in double figures in three of his last four appearances off the bench.
