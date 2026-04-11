Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Smith (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Memphis.

Smith will take a seat for Houston's regular-season finale but should be good to go for the start of the postseason. The fourth-year forward has taken a step forward on the offensive end in the 2025-26 campaign and will finish the regular season with averages of 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 blocks in 35.1 minutes per contest across 77 games.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
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