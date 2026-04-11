Jabari Smith News: Ruled out for Sunday
Smith (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Memphis.
Smith will take a seat for Houston's regular-season finale but should be good to go for the start of the postseason. The fourth-year forward has taken a step forward on the offensive end in the 2025-26 campaign and will finish the regular season with averages of 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 blocks in 35.1 minutes per contest across 77 games.
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