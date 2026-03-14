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Jabari Smith News: Scores 16 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Smith ended Friday's 107-105 win over the Pelicans with 16 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes.

Smith has scored in double digits in his last four games since returning from a one-game absence on March 6 due to a right ankle sprain. The forward, who has managed to secure a steady role in the starting lineup, is averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game since the All-Star break.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
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