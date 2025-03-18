Jabari Smith News: Scores season-high 30 points

Smith posted 30 points (11-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 144-137 overtime victory over the 76ers.

Smith has been alternating between the starting lineup and a bench role since mid-February, and it's undeniable that this was his best game of the season -- not only off the bench but in general since he established a new season-high mark in scoring. The lack of consistency in his role limits Smith's upside in most formats, but he should remain a decent option, at least as a streaming alternative in most formats.