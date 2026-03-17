Jabari Smith News: Scores team-high 22 points
Smith accumulated 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 40 minutes during Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers.
Smith assumed a larger role in the frontcourt during the loss, absorbing Alperen Sengun's (back) lost output. Smith's frame and skill set would be enough to play the five on almost any other team in the league, but Sengun's presence has limited his ability to embrace that kind of role. Smith is still having a great fourth season in his role, averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 63 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More
-
NBA Picks
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 134 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 611 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 611 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More