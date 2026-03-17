Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Scores team-high 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:11am

Smith accumulated 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 40 minutes during Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers.

Smith assumed a larger role in the frontcourt during the loss, absorbing Alperen Sengun's (back) lost output. Smith's frame and skill set would be enough to play the five on almost any other team in the league, but Sengun's presence has limited his ability to embrace that kind of role. Smith is still having a great fourth season in his role, averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 63 games.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
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