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Jabari Smith News: Secures rare double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Smith posted 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 48 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Smith returned to double digits in the scoring column after being held to six points Monday against the Bulls. He was also highly effective on the boards, which helped him to his first double-double since Feb. 11.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
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