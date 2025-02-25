Fantasy Basketball
Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Shifts to second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Smith will come off the bench in Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tari Eason will supplant Smith in the starting five for the first half of the club's back-to-back set. The 21-year-old forward has appeared in two consecutive contests (one start) following a 22-game absence due to a fractured hand, during which he has accumulated 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one block across 67 total minutes.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
