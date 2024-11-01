Fantasy Basketball
Jabari Smith News: Solid outing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Smith chipped in 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 win over the Mavericks.

After starting off the season struggling with his efficiency, Smith has shot over 50 percent from the field in back-to-back games. While Smith's scoring numbers haven't been particularly impressive, he is one of the best rebounding forwards in the NBA, averaging 8.4 boards per contest.

