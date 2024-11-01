Jabari Smith News: Solid outing in win
Smith chipped in 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 win over the Mavericks.
After starting off the season struggling with his efficiency, Smith has shot over 50 percent from the field in back-to-back games. While Smith's scoring numbers haven't been particularly impressive, he is one of the best rebounding forwards in the NBA, averaging 8.4 boards per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now