Jabari Smith News: Starting Monday vs. OKC

Smith is in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Thunder on Monday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Four of the Rockets' five starters against the Kings on Saturday are not playing Monday, so Smith will reenter the starting lineup alongside Jalen Green, Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore and Jock Landale. Smith has averaged 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 30.4 minutes per game in his five games since returning from a hand fracture.