Jabari Smith News: Starting vs. Utah

Smith is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Smith returned from a 22-game absence in Friday's win over the Timberwolves, posting 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes off the bench, and he's back in the starting lineup due to the absence of Tari Eason (lower leg injury management). Smith has started in all but one of his 34 games this season, so he's likely to remain in the starting five for good now that he's healthy and back from the left hand fracture he suffered on Jan. 1.