Jabari Smith News: Tallies another double-double
Smith notched 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 12 rebounds over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers.
Smith turned in his third consecutive double-double Wednesday. The fourth-year big man has averaged 14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 35.4 minutes per contest in his last 10 games, shooting 41.8 percent from deep.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 102 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 57 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 210 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball: Week 16 Start/Sit Guide10 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3112 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More