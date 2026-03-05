Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Smith (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors.

Smith is back from a two-game absence with a sprained right ankle, and he should send Reed Sheppard back to the bench Thursday. Smith is looking to pick up where he left off in his last eight games before getting injured, as he was averaging 17.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 34.7 minutes per contest while shooting 57.6 percent from the field during that period.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
