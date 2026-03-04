Jabari Smith News: Will play Thursday
Smith (ankle) will play Thursday against the Warriors, according to Rockets reporter Will Funkel.
Smith is set to return from his ankle issue after two games on the sidelines. Amen Thompson (ankle) is also good to go for Houston. With this news, Reed Sheppard is likely to retreat to the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 22 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 22 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit Guide: Take Advantage of Injuries & Games Played2 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 257 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 239 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Smith See More