Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:55pm

Smith (ankle) will play Thursday against the Warriors, according to Rockets reporter Will Funkel.

Smith is set to return from his ankle issue after two games on the sidelines. Amen Thompson (ankle) is also good to go for Houston. With this news, Reed Sheppard is likely to retreat to the bench.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
