Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Will play vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 12:31pm

Smith (hand) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

After missing the last 22 games for the Rockets with a hand injury, Smith will make his long-awaited return to the floor Friday against Minnesota. Before going down with the injury, Smith started in all 33 games he played for Houston this season, averaging 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now