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Jabari Walker Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Walker has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets due to an illness, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Walker was not listed on the 76ers' injury report Friday, indicating that the illness is new and will put him in jeopardy of missing the second leg of the Sixers' back-to-back set against the Trail Blazers on Sunday. With Walker sidelined, the 76ers will rely more heavily on the likes of Trendon Watford, Dalen Terry and MarJon Beauchamp.

Jabari Walker
Philadelphia 76ers
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