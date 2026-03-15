Jabari Walker Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Walker (illness) is questionable to play Sunday versus the Trail Blazers.

Walker is in danger of missing his second straight game due to an illness. With Sunday's game being the second of a back-to-back, the 76ers will not host a shootaround, so Walker will essentially be a game-time call. If he's out again, there will be more minutes available for Trendon Watford, Dalen Terry and MarJon Beauchamp.