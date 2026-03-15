Jabari Walker Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Walker (illness) is questionable to play Sunday versus the Trail Blazers.
Walker is in danger of missing his second straight game due to an illness. With Sunday's game being the second of a back-to-back, the 76ers will not host a shootaround, so Walker will essentially be a game-time call. If he's out again, there will be more minutes available for Trendon Watford, Dalen Terry and MarJon Beauchamp.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Walker See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 78 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2382 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 28138 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, October 27139 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25141 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Walker See More