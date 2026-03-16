Jabari Walker Injury: Remaining out Tuesday
Walker (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Walker will miss a third consecutive game due to an illness, opening up additional reserve opportunities for Trendon Watford, Dalen Terry (shoulder) and MarJon Beauchamp. Walker's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Kings.
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