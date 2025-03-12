Jabari Walker Injury: Won't return Wednesday
Walker is being evaluated for a concussion and has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Walker will finish the contest scoreless (0-1 3Pt) with two rebounds across 11 minutes. He'll have until Sunday to rest before the Trail Blazers take on the Raptors. While Walker is sidelined, look for Duop Reath and Kris Murray to pick up the slack.
