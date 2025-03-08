Fantasy Basketball
Jabari Walker Injury: Working through hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Walker is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons due to right hand soreness.

Walker has seen an uptick in playing time since the All-Star break, having averaged 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals over 18.1 minutes per game over his last eight outings. Duop Reath would stand to see increased work behind Donovan Clingan if Walker is unable to play Sunday.

