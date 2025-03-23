Fantasy Basketball
Jabari Walker headshot

Jabari Walker News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 4:58pm

Walker (concussion) is available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Walker will return from a four-game absence due to a concussion. It's unclear if the second-year big man will crack the rotation right away, as the Trail Blazers have Kris Murray and Duop Reath on hand as backups behind frontcourt starters Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan.

Jabari Walker
Portland Trail Blazers
