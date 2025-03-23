Fantasy Basketball
Jabari Walker News: Available to face Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 2:49pm

Walker (concussion) is available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Walker will return from a four-game absence due to a concussion. The 22-year-old will likely receive significant playing time behind Donovan Clingan due to Deandre Ayton (calf) and Robert Williams (knee) being sidelined. Over his last five outings, Walker has averaged 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds across 17.8 minutes per contest.

