Jabari Walker News: Double-double off bench

Walker logged 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during the 76res' 106-102 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Walker posted his second double-double of the season in Wednesday's win, finishing with a season high in points and as the 76ers' second-leading scorer behind Tyrese Maxey (25 points). Walker was averaging 12.0 minutes per game prior to the All-Star break, but the 2022 second-rounder has seen more play off the bench as of late and has posted back-to-back games of 20-plus points. Unlike Tuesday's blowout loss to the Hawks, Wednesday's contest was a close contest for most of the night, and it's worth noting that Walker played the entire fourth quarter. That extra time has come due to the recent absences of VJ Edgecombe (back) and Kelly Oubre (illness), but perhaps Walker's play during the Sixers' back-to-back set will earn him more consistent minutes down the stretch as Philadelphia looks to improve its seeding ahead of the Eastern Conference playoffs.