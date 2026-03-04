Jabari Walker News: Drops season-high 20 points

Walker totaled 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 131-91 loss to San Antonio.

Walker delivered a season-high 20 points, all of which came in the final 19 minutes of the game. Philadelphia was completely dominated in this game, allowing the second and third units to play extended minutes. While this was a good offensive showing, there is no need to overreact, given the nature of the scoreline.