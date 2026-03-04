Jabari Walker News: Drops season-high 20 points
Walker totaled 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 131-91 loss to San Antonio.
Walker delivered a season-high 20 points, all of which came in the final 19 minutes of the game. Philadelphia was completely dominated in this game, allowing the second and third units to play extended minutes. While this was a good offensive showing, there is no need to overreact, given the nature of the scoreline.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Walker See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2371 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 28127 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, October 27128 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25130 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, April 13325 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Walker See More