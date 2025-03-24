Jabari Walker News: Gets light role in return

Walker (concussion) recorded six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across five minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 129-116 loss to the Celtics.

In his return from a four-game absence due to a concussion, Walker was technically part of the Portland rotation, though he was the 11th man to enter the contest. Walker didn't see the floor until the beginning of the fourth quarter, as head coach Chauncey Billups first turned to Kris Murray and Duop Reath to handle reserve minutes behind starting power forward Deni Avdija and starting center Donovan Clingan.