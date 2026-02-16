Jabari Walker News: Inking standard deal with 76ers

Walker is signing a two-year contract with the 76ers on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Walker has played the maximum number of games on his two-way deal, and Philadelphia has since decided to bring the forward back on a new standard pact. He'll be competing with Justin Edwards and Trendon Watford for frontcourt minutes off the bench going forward. On the campaign with Philadelphia, Walker has averaged 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 12.1 minutes per contest over 45 games.