Jabari Walker headshot

Jabari Walker News: Limited run in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 10:01am

Walker (illness) recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in six minutes Thursday in the 76ers' 139-118 win over the Kings.

Walker was back in action after missing the previous three games due to an illness but was barely a factor in the blowout win. The fourth-year forward could see his role expand a bit once he's further removed from the illness, though he likely won't see enough of an uptick in minutes to offer much fantasy appeal.

Jabari Walker
Philadelphia 76ers
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