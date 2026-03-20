Jabari Walker News: Limited run in return

Walker (illness) recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in six minutes Thursday in the 76ers' 139-118 win over the Kings.

Walker was back in action after missing the previous three games due to an illness but was barely a factor in the blowout win. The fourth-year forward could see his role expand a bit once he's further removed from the illness, though he likely won't see enough of an uptick in minutes to offer much fantasy appeal.