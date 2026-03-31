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Jabari Walker News: Loses hold of rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Walker (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the 76ers' 119-109 loss to the Heat.

With all of Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre and Joel Embiid returning to action for the 76ers within the past three games following extended absences, Walker is one of several 76ers supporting players who has fallen out of the rotation. Before failing to receive any minutes in Philadelphia's last two contests, Walker had appeared in each of the previous four games before that and averaged 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 10.3 minutes.

Jabari Walker
Philadelphia 76ers
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