Jabari Walker News: Plays limited role in 2025-26

Walker closed with zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds across seven minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to New York in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After he signed a one-year, two-way contract with the 76ers last summer, Walker was rewarded with a two-year, $3.31 million deal with Philadelphia in February. The fourth-year forward averaged 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 11.9 minutes per contest over 64 games during the regular season, and Walker will hope to further improve as a depth option in 2026-27.