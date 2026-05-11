Jabari Walker headshot

Jabari Walker News: Plays limited role in 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 1:28pm

Walker closed with zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds across seven minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to New York in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After he signed a one-year, two-way contract with the 76ers last summer, Walker was rewarded with a two-year, $3.31 million deal with Philadelphia in February. The fourth-year forward averaged 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 11.9 minutes per contest over 64 games during the regular season, and Walker will hope to further improve as a depth option in 2026-27.

Jabari Walker
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jabari Walker See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
65 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
139 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
195 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, October 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, October 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
196 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
198 days ago