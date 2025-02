Portland recalled Walker from the G League's Rip City Remix on Monday.

Walker played 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-125 G League win over the Windy City Bulls, finishing with 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes. He's been an inconsistent part of the rotation at the NBA level, however.