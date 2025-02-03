Jabari Walker News: Rejoins parent club
Portland recalled Walker from the G League's Rip City Remix on Monday.
Walker played 29 minutes Sunday in Rip City's 127-125 win over the Windy City Bulls, finishing with 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes. He'll be available for the Trail Blazers' game Monday against the Suns, but he's unlikely to be featured in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now