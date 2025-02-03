Fantasy Basketball
Jabari Walker News: Rejoins parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 10:16am

Portland recalled Walker from the G League's Rip City Remix on Monday.

Walker played 29 minutes Sunday in Rip City's 127-125 win over the Windy City Bulls, finishing with 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes. He'll be available for the Trail Blazers' game Monday against the Suns, but he's unlikely to be featured in the rotation.

