Jabari Walker headshot

Jabari Walker News: Scores 16 points in 17 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Walker logged 16 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound over 17 minutes during Philadelphia's 131-109 loss to Detroit on Thursday.

Walker saw most of his playing time in the second half (particularly the fourth quarter) due to the Pistons' large lead. The 2022 second-rounder took advantage of the added runtime, needing just six field goals to score 16 points and finish as the Sixers' second-leading scorer behind MarJon Beauchamp (17 points). Walker could see an expanded role off the bench for the next few weeks due to the absences of Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Kelly Oubre (elbow).

Jabari Walker
Philadelphia 76ers
