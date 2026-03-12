Jabari Walker News: Scores 16 points in 17 minutes
Walker logged 16 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound over 17 minutes during Philadelphia's 131-109 loss to Detroit on Thursday.
Walker saw most of his playing time in the second half (particularly the fourth quarter) due to the Pistons' large lead. The 2022 second-rounder took advantage of the added runtime, needing just six field goals to score 16 points and finish as the Sixers' second-leading scorer behind MarJon Beauchamp (17 points). Walker could see an expanded role off the bench for the next few weeks due to the absences of Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Kelly Oubre (elbow).
