Jabari Walker News: Scores 22 points in loss

Walker notched 22 points (8-9 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-118 loss to the Celtics.

Walker scored a season-high 22 points, playing a significant role after a combined 18 minutes over the previous two games. Much like last season, we could get to a point where Walker is playing consistent minutes down the stretch. At this stage, it appears he and Duop Reath are going to alternate as the primary backup behind Donovan Clingan, at least until their frontcourt is healthy.